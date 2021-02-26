Hello from our Sunshine Family!
Well, the snow and ice are gone and it was pretty while it lasted! We enjoyed looking out and some staff even went ice sledding down the hill for the residents to watch. We hope everyone had a great week and was safe.
Monday morning the weather caused Kayla & me not to be able to make it to work but the residents had things to keep them busy for the day. Tuesday we enjoyed hot chocolate and coffee while watching the snowfall. In the afternoon we made “If I were a President Craft” and discussed what we would do if we were in that position. Wednesday Krissy read in-room devotionals to the residents and did prayer requests as well as pray with them. Wednesday afternoon the ice cream truck ran for everyone to enjoy a delicious treat! The residents stated, “It’s never too cold to eat ice cream.” Thursday morning we played quarter tic-tac-toe and in the afternoon, we played in-room brain teasers (winter edition). Friday was manicures and music as well as an ice cream social and meet & greets with the residents. The weekend was filled with in-room snack bingo and Sunday school devotionals. We are looking forward to another great week here at Sunshine and cannot wait to see what all we can get into.
Today’s Quote
“Happiness is like a butterfly; the more you chase it, the more it will elude you, but if you turn your attention to other things, it will come and sit softly on your shoulder… -Thoreau