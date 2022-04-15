Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. Although the weather has been a bit tricky, we didn’t let that intervene in the good time we had planned. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Don’t Avoid the Pain of Change.” Monday afternoon, we took advantage of the beautiful weather and caught a breeze of fresh air.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Jerry Horton visited with us and we enjoyed a devotion. It has been awhile since he has been able to do so. We were glad to see him. Immediately afterward, we challenged our brains with a round of trivia.
Wednesday, we began the day with prayer and devotion. The topic was, “Hearing, Receiving, and Obeying God’s Word.” This was a much-needed refresher and guidance to get back on the right track. Wednesday afternoon, we had an early Easter celebration with Homecare Hospice. Our Eggstravaganza social consisted of deviled eggs, pickled okra, sweet pickles, dill pickles, olives, cheese, crackers, watermelon, and grapes. While enjoying this delightful platter, we received a surprise visit from the Easter bunny. This brought about so many smiles throughout the building. Residents and staff could not wait to get a photo with our guest.
Thursday, we began our day with a fun game of bowling. You could hear shouts and cheers of excitement from one end of the building to the next. Residents cheered one another on as they took turns to bowl. Our top winner was Ms. Joyce Ledbetter and our runnerup Ms. Libby Barret wasn’t far behind. Later that day, Mrs. Janet Ausburn blessed us with her beautiful songs of praise. This is one of our favorite activities.
Friday morning, we spent some much-needed time with the male residents. We gathered and chatted over coffee and coffee cake. The men chatted and caught up on the latest news. Later that morning, we spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face.
Saturday morning, busy packets were handed out to residents. This allows residents to keep their minds active and refreshed. The packets included spot the difference, word search, word scramble, health facts, and coloring pages.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. Visitations are taking place. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
