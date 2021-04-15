Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We are hoping that everyone has been enjoying the sunshine as much as we have. Even though we struggle with all of the pollen, we are very thankful to have some warmth. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning by conversating and reminiscing. If we could, we would talk for hours. Monday was National Caramel Day, so we celebrated that afternoon by making and enjoying a delicious caramel sundae.
Tuesday we began the morning by getting our blood pumping with hallway exercise and music. Tuesday afternoon, we were able to go out onto the patio and enjoy the sunshine while the wind blew our hair.
Wednesday morning, we had hallway devotionals and prayer. With everything that is going on around us, this always keeps us uplifted. Later in the afternoon, Mrs. Janet came and sang so beautifully. She has the voice of an angel.
Thursday morning, we challenged our minds by playing a few games of hangman. Thursday afternoon, we sat in the hallways and designed beautiful glamour dresses with silhouettes, glue, and beads. We were so excited about the results.
Friday was manicure day. We always enjoy sitting around and listening to music while getting pampered. Friday afternoon, we gathered around and listened to Mr. Hester play tunes on the piano.
Saturday, we enjoyed a game of dollar bingo with Kayla. We are always excited to play a competitive game of Bingo. Sunday, devotional sheets were passed out to the residents.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Indoor visits are taking place. Be sure to call and schedule an appointment to see your loved ones or if you have any questions regarding visitations. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote:
“You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
- A.A. Milne