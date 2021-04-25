Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We are still very much excited about the beautiful weather that has arrived. The days and months are swiftly passing by. We want to simply encourage everyone to take a moment and enjoy the beautiful days. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. We felt there was no better way to get the week started. Monday afternoon, we gathered in our doorways and enjoyed a delicious ice cream treat. Tuesday, we began the morning by getting our blood pumping with hallway exercise and music. Tuesday afternoon, we had so much fun waking our brains up with a game of brainteasers. The category was spring. Wednesday morning, we had hallway devotionals and prayer. Our topic was “BE KIND”. It was the perfect subject and reminder of one of the important things in life. Later in the afternoon, we sang in the hallways as Mr. Hester played the piano. Thursday morning, we used our creative thinking and made flower bouquets using foam stickers and shapes. Thursday was National Banana Day. What better way to celebrate than to have a cool refreshing banana pop? Friday was manicure day. We also enjoyed watching THE PRICE IS RIGHT, while getting pampered. Friday afternoon, we went out on the patio to enjoy the beautiful sunshine and waved at the traffic as they passed by. Saturday, fact packets were passed out. The packets included facts about what happened that day in history. They also included word search and word scramble sheets. Sunday, devotional sheets were passed out to the residents. We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Indoor visits are taking place. Be sure to call and schedule an appointment to see your loved ones or if you have any questions regarding visitations. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote:
“Your positive thoughts are both the prayer, and the answer to your prayer.”
-Bryant McGill