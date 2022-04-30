Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone had a blessed week. April has flown by and we are excited to see what May brings. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Trust God.” This message was a reminder of what to do in every situation. Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the halls delivering sweet treats and smiles. Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Jerry Horton visited us and brought devotion. It is always a pleasure to see him.
Wednesday, we gathered in the sunroom for a coffee social. It was the perfect way to catch up and enjoy one another’s company. Wednesday afternoon, we played the alphabet game. The category was spring. This was a fun way to exercise our brains.
Thursday, we began our day with one of our favorites, noodling around. This is a fun activity and is also a way to exercise. We love listening to music while we play this game. It’s a great addition to a perfect activity. Later that day, we played the hole in one game. With cups taped to one end of the table, we were challenged to roll a ball from the other end into the cups. This game was much harder than it looked.
Friday was manicure day. We spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face.
Saturday morning, we enjoyed a game of candy tic tac toe with Sarah. It was great to spend the morning with her. Later that day, residents spent the afternoon reading their favorite book or watching their favorite tv show/movie.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week. We spent the rest of the day enjoying time with our family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents.
Today’s Quotes of the Day
“Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.”
-Anthony J Angelo