Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We hope that everyone had a blessed week. The days are swiftly passing by, but we have thoroughly enjoyed each day. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “The Right Kind of Thoughts.” This devotion reminded us that positive thinking leads to positive living. Everything begins with a thought. It is important to think the right thoughts each day. Monday afternoon, the ice cream trucks roamed the hallways delivering smiles and a sweet treats.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday was National Tell A Joke Day. Tuesday afternoon, we gathered in the sunroom and went through our Laughing Box. The box consisted of knock-knock jokes and riddles. This was such a fun time. Before we were dismissed, we went around the room to give everyone to share their own joke. This was a laughing good time.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “How to Manage Your Emotions.” This was a much-needed reminder that if we live according to our feelings, we will never truly enjoy our lives. Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed a movie and popcorn. Residents chose to watch Follow the River.
Thursday, we began our day by catching the morning breeze out on the patio. We enjoyed socializing with one another and watching the traffic pass us by. The big trucks honking at us was an added thrill. Later that day, we played a few rounds of candy tic tac toe. This is one of my favorites. Everyone leaves a little bit sweeter!
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, men enjoyed socializing with one another. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, Mr. Hester played the piano and residents filled the sunroom. We enjoyed singing along with him.
Saturday morning, we enjoyed bagels and cream cheese with a nice warm cup of coffee with Kayla. As we enjoyed the nice morning social, we listened to country western music and shared laughs. Later that afternoon, residents occupied themselves by choosing an activity to do from our activity cart.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week. We spent the rest of the day enjoying time with our family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day
“Learn how to develop positive thinking so you can cut the negativity and have a powerful life.” -Adrian Gordon
