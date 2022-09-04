Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We hope that everyone had a blessed week. We are so happy to see slightly cooler weather. We have been enjoying it. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Let Go of the Past, Look to Your Future.” Monday afternoon, we enjoyed a game of dollar bingo. Some of the residents left a dollar richer, while some left two dollars richer. In the end, we played a bonus round of four corners. The first to cover all four corners and yell bingo had a chance to win an extra dollar. Ms. Lyna Branch walked away with three dollars.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed a nice breezy afternoon on the patio. We got a lot of attention as the eighteen-wheelers honked at us while passing by. This was so exciting.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Live in Harmony.” Wednesday afternoon, we played a game of guess the phrase. It was funny watching everyone work together to tackle the tricky puzzles. Teamwork makes a dream work.
Thursday, we began our day by noodling around. This is a great way to exercise while having fun. We sat in a circle and used cut pool noodles to keep the balloons in the air by hitting them back and forth within the circle. We also were jamming to the oldies but goodies station. We had a great time. Later that day, we celebrated National Banana Split day by having a banana split social! We had a choice of Neopolitan or vanilla ice cream. The toppings were sprinkles, nuts, caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, cherries, and of course bananas. This was a delicious treat.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, men enjoyed socializing with one another. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, Mr. Hester played the piano and residents filled the sunroom. We enjoyed singing along with him.
Saturday morning, residents took the morning to relax and enjoy their favorite book/tv show. Later that afternoon, residents occupied themselves by choosing an activity to do from our activity cart.
Sunday morning, devotional sheets were handed out to residents. Then, residents spent the rest of the day enjoying time with their family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day :
“The best way out is always through.”
-Robert Frost
