Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We hope that everyone had a blessed week. We are still very excited about the Christmas holidays, and we hope that you are too! Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “The Beauty of Faith.” Monday afternoon, we enjoyed sitting around listening to short stories with Amanda.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we played a fun game of wheel of fortune, the Christmas edition.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “I Want a Mind Change.” Wednesday afternoon, sat around and reminisced while listening to Christmas music. This is our way of getting into the holiday spirit. Thursday morning, we enjoyed a wonderful show put on by the Charlotte Mason Oxford group. They sang and played Christmas carols. The little singers and violinists were very talented Thursday afternoon, we played the saran wrap Christmas game with Stephanie from Homecare Hospice. It is always a fun time when she visits us.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, the men enjoyed socializing with one another. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, residents occupied themselves with activities from the activity cart while others took a nap.
Saturday morning, residents relaxed and enjoyed their favorite books or tv show. Later that afternoon, Hwy 15 Church of Christ helped residents celebrate all birthdays for the month.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We were excited for him to join us again. Sunday afternoon, everyone relaxed, and some enjoyed time with friends and family.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place.
Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day : “Lead from the heart, not the head." –Princess Diana
