Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. Our week has been very blessed and exciting. We are hoping everyone has had a good week. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Jesus, Your Prince of Peace.” Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the halls and brought about many smiles on everyone's face. Residents and staff really enjoy all of the sweet treats.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. This got our blood pumping and ready for the day. Tuesday afternoon, we are preparing for the holidays, so to get us in the spirit we painted Santa heads for room decor. It's amazing what you can do with a little paint, a paper plate and cotton balls.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “You Can Bear Good Fruit.” Wednesday afternoon, we played a new game called THE HOT SEAT. It was a twist to the game hot potato. We began by sitting in a circle. When the music began we passed the beach ball around and around until the music stopped. Whoever was the last one to touch the ball or have the ball in their possession once the music stopped was in the HOT SEAT until the next round. We played three rounds and had two top winners. Ms. Doris Hankins was our first place winner and Ms. Clara Wages was our runner up. Here at Sunshine, we are all considered winners.
Thursday, we began our day with our favorite activity, noodling around. Later that afternoon, we filled the sunroom to hear beautiful songs of praises by Ms. Janet. She always blesses us with her beautiful voice.
Friday was manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom to get pampered The ladies caught up on the latest gossip and enjoyed engaging with one another. Friday afternoon, residents gathered in the sunroom to enjoy tunes as Mr. Hester played the piano. This is always the perfect way to kickstart our weekend.
Saturday morning, fun packets were handed out to residents to keep them busy for the day. The packets included word search, coloring pages, word scrambles, and a health news article.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. It is always a great and blessed time.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Be sure to call us with any questions regarding visitations guidelines. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week and Happy Thanksgiving from all of us here at Sunshine!
Today’s Quote of the Day
“Every day grants us opportunities to do good. Take advantage of them. Do good. Be happy.”
-Richelle E. Goodrich