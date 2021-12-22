Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. Our week has been very blessed and exciting as we began our twelve days of Christmas. Every day, staff and residents dressed to different themes. This made our week so much fun and exciting. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “His Dwelling Place.” Monday afternoon, We played a competitive game of quarter tic tac toe. Residents left the game one dollar richer.
Tuesday was day 1 of 12 days of Christmas. The theme was Christmas Spirit day, and we had to wear as many Christmas items as possible. We began the morning with music and exercise. We incorporated an exercise ball to kick it up a notch. This allowed us to work our upper and lower extremities while working up a sweat. Tuesday afternoon, we put our thinking caps on and played a game of trivia, Christmas style. This was such a fun activity and was filled with so much laughter.
Wednesday was day 2 of 12, and the theme was Sock Day. We had to wear our most festive socks. We began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Positive Minds.” Wednesday afternoon, we had a visit from Homecare Hospice. It is always so much fun when they stop by. We all gathered in the sunroom and had hot cocoa and cookies while jamming to Christmas music. This warm and sweet treat was just what we needed.
Thursday was day 3 of 12, and the theme was Holiday Fashion. We wore our favorite holiday shirts. We began our day with a game of hangman. This was a special edition because we had to solve all Christmas phrases. It was a competitive yet enjoyable morning. Later that afternoon, we enjoyed movie night. As we watched DECK THE HALLS, we enjoyed popcorn and coke. It made for a nice and relaxing evening.
Friday was day 4 of 12 and the theme was Jingle Bells. Everyone wore their bells and staff began the day by parading the halls while jingling their bells to Jingle Bell Rock. This was so exciting and lifted everyone’s spirit in the building. Shortly after, ladies filled the sunroom to get pampered with manicures. While others waited, they enjoyed watching The Price Is Right. Friday afternoon, residents gathered in the sunroom to enjoy tunes as Mr. Hester played the piano. This is always the perfect way to kickstart our weekend.
Saturday was day 5 of 12, and the theme was Pajama Day. Well, that is self-explanatory I’d say. Everyone enjoyed a comfy but busy day. Also, Saturday morning, fact packets were handed out to residents to keep them busy for the day. The packets included interesting Christmas facts that we may or may not have known. The saying is true, “You learn something new every day.”
Sunday was day 6 of 12 and the theme was Plaid Day. Staff and residents wore all the plaid we could. Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. It is always a great and blessed time. This is a great jumpstart for the upcoming week.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. Visitations are taking place. Be sure to call us with any questions regarding visitations guidelines. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week.
