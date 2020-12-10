Happy Holidays from our Sunshine family to yours…
We are getting closer and closer to Christmas and the end of the year is creeping upon us. We are getting into the Christmas spirit around here and doing things that remind us of being home and being with family!
Monday we played hangman with all the residents who wanted to play. Tuesday we socialized with each and every resident and spent quality time with each person! Tuesday afternoon we took Greatest Accomplishment pictures and they have been shared on our Facebook page if you would like to see them!
Wednesday we went room to room and did devotionals and prayers with all residents. Mrs. Janet played the guitar and sang Wednesday afternoon for us. Thursday we painted manicures and in the afternoon we played tic-tac-toe with the residents in their rooms.
Friday we passed out coffee and donuts. We played balloon tennis in their rooms in the afternoon. We also passed out ice cream to the residents who wanted some. Saturday Kayla played snack bingo! Sunday was our Sunday school lesson and the Sunday Salutation dinner.
Our Christmas week will be December 14-18 this year. Our theme days are Monday: Ugly Christmas Sweater, Tuesday: Christmas Character Day, Wednesday: Dress Nice for Santa, Thursday: Holiday Cheer-Santa/Elf shirts, hats, socks, Friday: Twas’ the Night before Christmas-Pajama Day! If you would like to send your residents items to dress up with throughout the week that would be awesome! Be watching Facebook for all the fun and memories we make.
Congratulations to Libby Barrett on being our Resident of the month for December!
Today’s Quote:
“The Caterpillar has to suffer silently in a cocoon in order to become a butterfly. Change is painful in the beginning but worth it in the end.” –Jaykaran Sagar