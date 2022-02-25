We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. The weather has been somewhat crazy, but we didn’t let that interfere with our fun. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “A Blameless Heart.” Monday afternoon, we enjoyed a Valentine’s social. The decorations were so beautiful. The food was delicious, and each resident received a card, gift, and goodie bag.
Staff voted on Valentine’s king and queen, and our winners were Mr. James and Mrs. Shirley Rutledge. This was a very sweet moment.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we put our minds to work and tackled a huge word search puzzle on the board. Residents did a really good job and solved the entire puzzle. This was such a fun activity.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Discovering God’s Best.” Wednesday afternoon was a relaxed afternoon with a movie and popcorn.
Thursday, we began our day with one of our most challenging games, mini basketball. This is a fun activity, but it becomes seriously competitive. Later that day, as we anticipated bad weather, we had a music and memory session. Music is a therapeutic way to exercise your memory. It is effective and always leads to reminiscing.
Friday we spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face.
Saturday morning, we enjoyed a game of quarter tic tac toe with Sarah. This was a great way to start our day.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week.
Today’s Quote of the Day
“You can only become accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead pursue the things you love doing and then so well that people can’t take their eyes off of you.”