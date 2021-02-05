Hello from our Sunshine Family!
“During this season of Love focus on loving more than just those closest to you. Love everyone.” –Author Unknown
Can you believe it is February already? The year is flying by, and it seems our time to enjoy the little things in life is less and less. We are going to take you through our week and tell you about the things we did.
Monday we had our monthly resident council with the facility and it went well. Monday afternoon we did ABC brain teasers and our topic was things you could drink. Let me just tell you, this was much harder than we anticipated. Tuesday we did hallway exercising with some upbeat, grooving music. Tuesday afternoon, Krissy drove the ice cream truck and we delivered ice cream. Wednesday Kayla & I read devotionals and prayed and took prayer requests. Wednesday was National Chocolate Cake Day, so you know we had to celebrate with Hostess chocolate cupcakes and white & chocolate milk to wash it all down! Thursday we played hallway hangman in the morning and enjoyed music therapy in the afternoon. Kayla’s hallway played guess the artist and the year the song was written and Krissy’s hallway reminisced and played songs that reminded them of home and their childhood. Friday was manicure morning and the afternoon consisted of Fritos corn chips and cheese dip and a mini can drink. Friday was National Corn Chip Day and we enjoyed it thoroughly. Saturday residents received a brain game packet and Sunday was our Sunday school sheets.
Happy February Birthdays to Ms. Lyna Branch (4), Mrs. Naomi Hamm (13), Ms. Nellie Lepard (27), & Mr. Clifford Morris (28).
Here is a funny for you… While we were reminiscing during our music social we were talking about “normal” things. Krissy stated that it was funny that you could eat breakfast for supper and it was normal but if you order a steak and baked potato and salad for breakfast then people would think you are silly! Mr. Jerry Britt informed us that there is no such thing as normal and the only place you could find normal is on your washing machine! Therefore, the moral of the story is YOU DO YOU and do what makes you happy! If you want a steak for breakfast then have at it. Do not let others define you or choose what you do and what makes you happy.
We have started our inside visits again! Call and speak with Jeanette or Krista in the business office to schedule your appointment today. We schedule visits Monday through Friday from 9:30-4:00.
Today’s Quote:
“ If you’re always trying to be normal you’ll never know how amazing you can be.” –Maya Angelou