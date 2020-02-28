Hello from our Sunshine Family to yours…
This is our last week of February and then we are welcoming in March. The year has flown by and it seems to only be moving faster. Take the time to enjoy every single minute you are allowed because we do not know when our last minute will come to pass. With all that being said, here is a look at our week!
Monday we played bingo, brain teaser questions, and then Mr. Richard Farmer came by for a Jehovah's Witness Bible study. He had some residents sit in and listen to him teach. Thank you for being so faithful to visit us. Tuesday we played hangman and Ms. Clara Wages won that game with 3 wins and Ms. Libby Barrett came in second place with 2 wins. The afternoon consisted of tic-tac-toe and Mr. Fudd coming by and singing songs with us from the hymnal book. Thank you for a great visit, as always. Wednesday Cindy read part of a book they have started reading in their free time and in the afternoon, they practiced for our spring musical. Krissy (me) and 2 other staff members took 5 residents out on a field trip to Tupelo. We went shopping at Dollar Tree and finished off with lunch at Mt. Fuji sitting at the Hibachi grill. What an unforgettable experience we witnessed. Thursday we enjoyed having the large group of choir members from Harrisburg Baptist Church sing for us. In the afternoon, we played bingo, bottle ball, and Canaan Apostolic sang for us in the lobby. Friday we painted manicures and in the afternoon residents gathered in the sunroom to socialize and visit with each other.
Saturday Mr. Wesley Brown came by and played the guitar and sang while his son Heath played the saxophone and sang also. Everyone enjoyed it and I thank you both for taking the time to visit us when I called you last minute. Saturday afternoon we enjoyed having an ice cream social in the dining room hosted by our very own Sunshine employees. Sunday we had Algoma Baptist church visit us. Thank you to each and every volunteer this week who made this week exciting.
Today’s Quote:
“The purpose of life, after all, is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” –Eleanor Roosevelt