Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. We hope that everyone is staying warm and cozy during these extremely cold temperatures. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Stronger and Stronger in the Lord.” Monday afternoon, we acknowledged Dr. Martin Luther King Day by having a round of trivia to learn more about his journey and by reading several of his famous quotes and discussing what they mean to us.
Tuesday, we began the morning with Homecare Hospice with a fun time having a penny auction. Residents were given 20 pennies each and allowed to bid on various items such as snacks, toiletries, and other prizes. All bids started at 1 cent each. This was such a fun activity. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed a round of music and exercise. This helped us get loose and tired us out all at the same time.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Courage For The Days Ahead.” Wednesday afternoon, we celebrated National Popcorn day by tasting and rating different varieties of popcorn and choosing our personal favorites. We then grabbed a bowl of our favorite and enjoyed a movie and coke to go along with the popcorn.
Thursday, we began our day by playing four rounds of quarter tic tac toe. Everyone left one dollar richer, while some did not hesitate to stop at the snack machine on the way back to their rooms. Later that day, we spent the afternoon getting crafty. We painted gingerbread men. Everyone had a different and unique look. This was such messy fun.
Friday we spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face.
Saturday morning, busy packets were handed out to residents to keep them busy for the day. This is a way to help keep minds strong and functioning. The packets included interesting facts, word search, coloring pages, and a health article.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Happy New Year to all!! Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quote of the Day
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.
-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.