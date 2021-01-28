Hello from our Sunshine Family!
Monday we had one on ones with the residents and took time to visit with everyone and make facetime calls with family members and catch up from the weekend. Monday afternoon Kayla and I ran the ice cream truck for the facility to enjoy a cool treat!
Tuesday we had hallway exercise and got our bodies moving. We each put upbeat music on and stretched until we were all loosened up. Tuesday afternoon we celebrated National popcorn day with delicious buttered popcorn and a good ol’ soda.
Wednesday we read devotionals in the hallway and sat around and talked about Jesus and took prayer requests and prayed with the residents. The afternoon consisted of Mrs. Janet singing karaoke songs for us in the hallway. The music blessed our hearts and we enjoyed our time together.
Thursday we played hallway dollar bingo and the afternoon consisted of ABC brain teasers. Our topic for the week was things you would see outside and some of the answers were outstanding.
Friday we painted fingernails as well as gathering in the hallway with music and socializing. Friday afternoon we ran the ice cream truck again.
Saturday a funny joke packet was passed out for everyone to enjoy. Sunday was our Sunday school devotionals.
We have started our inside visits again! Call and speak with Jeanette or Krista in the business office to schedule your appointment today. We schedule visits Monday through Friday from 9:30-4:00.
Today’s Quote:
“ In today’s society we sometimes forget to balance our hearts and our heads; this is the reason we stop laughing.” –Yakov Smirnoff