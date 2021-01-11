Greeting from our Sunshine family to your family…
We hope everyone had a safe & fun New Year!
“We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” –Edith Lovejoy Pierce
Monday we had one on ones with the residents and took time to visit with everyone and have facetime with families. Tuesday morning we played in room bingo with the residents who wanted to play. Tuesday afternoon we passed out ice cream and enjoyed a sweet treat. Wednesday we had a New Years Party and brought in 2021 early! We celebrated with donuts, sparkling grape juice (champagne), party hats, and noise horns. Wednesday afternoon we read devotionals and prayed with each resident. Thursday we passed out word search packets and enjoyed ice cream again in the afternoon. Friday a New Years' packet and craft were passed out. Saturday we colored New Years' coloring sheets. Sunday was our Sunday school devotionals.
Don’t forget you can call and schedule a facetime with your loved one or friend and Kayla or I will get that set up for you to be able to do!
Today’s Quote:
“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” –C. S. Lewis