Hello from our Sunshine Family!
“You are not your age, nor the size of clothes you wear, you are not a weight, or the color of your hair. You are not your name or the dimples in your cheeks, You are all the books you read, and all the words you speak, You are your croaky morning voice, and the smiles you try to hide, you’re the sweetness in your laughter, and every tear you’ve cried. You’re the songs you sing so loudly, when you know you’re all alone, you’re the places that you’ve been to, and the one that you call home, you’re the things that you believe in, and the people that you love, you’re the photos in your bedroom and the future you dream of, you’re made of so much beauty, but it seems that you forgot, when you decided that you were defined, by all the things you’re not.” –E.H.
Monday we had one on ones with the residents and took time to visit with everyone and make facetime calls with family members and catch up from the weekend. We also get our weekly schedules passed out and hung up as well as our daily menus. Monday afternoon we enjoyed ice cream for our ice cream social.
Tuesday we finally were able to gather in the hallway at our doorways for activities and we made penguin crafts and in the afternoon we played snack bingo. Monda also was able to come and the beauty shop was open for business.
Wednesday we did a morning devotional along with prayer and prayer requests for the residents. The ice cream truck ran during the afternoon hours.
Thursday we made mosaic stick images which took hand and eye coordination as well as matching pieces to their correct numbers. Thursday afternoon we played quarter tic-tac-toe.
Friday was national bagel day so we passed out bagels and coffee for the residents and staff members.
Friday afternoon we pampered the women with lotion and painting their fingernails. Saturday Krissy played prize bingo. Sunday was our Sunday school devotionals.
We have started our inside visits again! Call and speak with Jeanette or Krista in the business office to schedule your appointment today. We schedule visits Monday through Friday from 9:30-4:00.
Today’s Quote:
“Everybody can be great because everybody can serve.” –Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.