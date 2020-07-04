Hello from our Sunshine family to your family,
We hope everyone has been having a great summer so far and making the best of all the heat that we’re having. We love each and every family that is thinking of us and we thank you for all the prayers you’ve been sending up. We also have been having prayer every morning and afternoon with the staff members who want to participate as well as prayer and devotion with the residents. We are making the best of the summer and celebrating!
Monday we had devotion and exercise. Monday afternoon we played dollar bingo! Tuesday was National Pink Day... therefore we did what anyone would do and celebrated in pink style. Tuesday morning we had a pink brain activity and the afternoon consisted of eating pink foods! The facility also dressed in pink clothing. Wednesday we sat down and did a remember the good old days reminiscing activity. Wednesday afternoon was candy tic-tac-toe. Thursday everyone who wanted to played marble hunt. Thursday was also National Bomb Pop day! Bomb Pop Popsicles were passed out throughout the facility! Friday was fingernail Friday! Saturday Kayla played snack bingo. Sunday a devotional was passed out!
Today’s Quote:
“Someday everything will make perfect sense.So for now laugh at the confusion, Smile through the tears and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.” -John Mayor