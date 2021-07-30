Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We have had another fun and busy week. We hope everyone’s week has been as blessed as ours. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Resisting the Temptation of Worry.” We all have been guilty of that at some point In our lives. Monday afternoon, we put our thinking caps on and played a challenging game of brain teasers. The category was the weather, and it was a tough one. Tuesday, We began the morning by exercising. This got our blood pumping and woke up our muscles and joints. Tuesday afternoon, we gathered in the sunroom and enjoyed some refreshments while catching up on the latest news amongst one another. Afterward, we went out on the patio to enjoy a brief moment of the fresh air. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “God Lives Inside of All of Us.” This was such a great message. Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed watching Let’s Make a Deal. We had so many that chose the big deal of the day. Thursday, we began the day with one of our favorite activities, noodling around. This was also a good workout. Thursday afternoon, we took a moment and had a mental health check with one another. Everyone was able to pick a color from the board that described their mood. Once the mood was picked, we talked about why we were in that mood. Everyone offered one another encouragement and positive words. This activity was much needed. It reminded us of how important mental health is. Friday was manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom Friday to get pampered and enjoyed socializing with one another while watching The Price Is Right. Friday afternoon, Mr. Buddy Hester entertained everyone while playing the piano. It is such a joy to see him and listen to him play. Saturday morning, we enjoyed a fun game of candy tic tac toe with Sarah. Sunday, for the first time in a long time, we were able to have Sunday School with Mr. Westmoreland. This was such an exciting activity because we missed having Sunday School.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Indoor visitations are taking place. Be sure to call us with any questions regarding visitations guidelines. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote:
“You can do anything you set your mind to.”
-Ben Franklin