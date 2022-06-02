Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone had a blessed week. As we close out on another month, we anticipate what June will bring. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Stepping Over Obstacles.” Monday afternoon, we enjoyed a game of corn hole with Homecare Hospice. We enjoyed refreshing watermelon and cantaloupe afterward.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we played a fun game of left/right. As we sat in a circle with goody bags, a story was read about Mrs. Left and Mr. Right. Each time the words left or right was spoken, we had to pass our bags in that direction. At the end of the story, we were able to look in our bags to see what surprises awaited.
Wednesday, we began the day with a game of trivia. This keeps our minds young and reviving. It is always a fun activity. Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed catching a breeze on the patio just before the rain came.
Thursday, we began our day with devotion with Bro. Fudd. We always enjoy a visit from him. Later that day, we had our monthly resident council meeting, and we just couldn’t resist going out to enjoy the beautiful evening.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, the men enjoyed socializing on the patio while catching the morning breeze. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, Mr. Hester played the piano and residents filled the sunroom. We enjoyed singing along with him.
Saturday morning, fun packets were handed out to residents. The packets contain word search, word scramble, coloring pages, a health article, and short stories. This is a way to keep us busy throughout the day. Later that day, residents spent the afternoon reading their favorite book or watching their favorite tv show/movie.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week. We spent the rest of the day enjoying time with our family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
