Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We know that everyone is excited about the sunshine we have gotten this past week even though the temperatures were high. We have been staying cool inside and keeping busy. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “God is Faithful.” This message was a reminder of God’s abilities and place in our lives. Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the halls to bring about many smiles. Tuesday, We began the morning by getting our blood pumping with hallway exercise and music. Tuesday afternoon, we had a great time at our chip and dip food social. We gathered and had different varieties of chips and dips. We enjoyed punch as well. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “God’s Promises Already Exists In Our Lives” This is a message that reminded us of the privileges we have but often forget to utilize. Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed a competitive and challenging game of Hangman. Thursday, we began the morning with a movie. After an eventful start to the week, we needed a relaxing morning. Thursday afternoon, Mr. Hester drew a crowd as he played beautiful tunes on the piano. Friday morning, we celebrated our men for Father Day with a DONUTS WITH DADS social. All the men gathered and enjoyed donuts and coffee, and Father’s Day cards were made and they were given to them to let them know how appreciated they are. Friday was also manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom Friday afternoon to get pampered and enjoyed socializing with one another. Saturday morning, we enjoyed a fun game of candy tic tac toe with Sarah. We are always excited to see her on Saturdays. Sunday, devotional sheets were passed out to the residents.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Indoor visits are taking place. Be sure to call and schedule an appointment to see your loved ones or if you have any questions regarding visitations. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote
“When you can’t control what’s happening, challenge yourself to control the way you respond. That’s where your power is”-UNKNOWN