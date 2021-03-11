Hello from our Sunshine Family!
Hello Sunshine and spring weather! We love the warm sunshine and sitting on the patio while watching the cars pass by. If you drive by and see us sitting outside, give us a honk! I can assure you that it puts a smile on our faces.
Monday we had doorway exercises followed by music therapy in the hallways. Tuesday we played hallway hang-man and in the afternoon we played snack bingo. Wednesday we read our daily devotionals in the hallway and did prayer requests and prayed together. Mr. Hester played the piano in the afternoon and we always look forward to hearing him. Thursday was National Pound Cake day and we passed out pound cake slices and coffee and chocolate milk. Thursday afternoon we spent over 2 hours sitting outside on the patio in the sunshine soaking up the warmth. Friday we painted manicures and listened to music as well. Friday afternoon we enjoyed Oreos and a soda to celebrate National Orea Cookie Day. Saturday, Kayla played candy tic-tac-toe with everyone and they enjoyed it. Sunday was our devotional day.
Today’s Quote:
“ You can spend your life any way that you want to, but you can only spend it once.” –Dwight Thompson