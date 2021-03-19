Hello from our Sunshine Family!
We hope everyone had a great week and is enjoying all the beautiful weather and sunshine we have been having. We are loving being able to go outside and enjoy it as well. If you happen to pass the facility and see us sitting outside, give us a big honk! We love waving at cars and hearing them honk their horns, especially the 18-wheelers! J
We have started our in-house visits back and if you would like to schedule one of those you can call the facility and speak with Presley, Krissy, or the business office. We are holding visits Monday through Friday starting at 9:30-4:00 PM and the visits are 30 minutes each. Come a little early so you can get checked in and make sure you get your full time with your resident. We look forward to seeing your smiling face!
Last week we started doing more things that pertain to spring and summertime and even the residents agreed, it’s about time to start it all back. We even started our dining room eating back and so far that is going well. Everyone looks forward to getting back to somewhat normal, even if it’s just a little right now. Monday we did meet & greet with the residents as well as socializing and catching up from the past weekend. Monday afternoon we ran the ice cream truck and passed out delicious ice cream for everyone. No matter the weather it’s never a bad time for ice cream! Tuesday we did a hallway exercise while listening to motivational music. Tuesday afternoon we did Spring edition brain teasers. We also reminisced about the good old days picking flowers and planting all of our vegetables during this time of year. Wednesday we did hallway devotional, per residents' request weekly. Wednesday afternoon Mr. Hester played the piano for a while and we all gathered in the hallway to indulge in the beautiful music. Thursday we played quarter tic-tac-toe in the hallway and during the afternoon time, we made snow cones and enjoyed those while also sitting outside on the patio and waving at traffic. Friday we did manicures while also gathering in the hallway and listening to our favorite songs. Friday afternoon we passed out ice cream again for everyone. The weather was so warm and the sun was shining therefore the ice cream just hit the spot. Saturday morning, Krissy came and played $Dollar$ bingo with everyone in the facility who wanted to participate. Sunday was a Sunday school devotional and the title this week was “Sweet Amazing Grace”. We are looking forward to a great week next week and all the exciting things we can get into.
Today’s Quote:
“Spring will come and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer.” –Anita Krizzan