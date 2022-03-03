Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. We are ending this month abruptly and getting prepared to welcome a new one. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Don’t Let Hindrances Stop You.” Monday afternoon, we acknowledged President’s Day by reading facts about the holiday. We also played a game of WHO WAS PRESIDENT? This was a fun but tough game but also brought about some reminiscing. We concluded the activity by going around the room expressing what would be done if we were president.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, Mrs. Janet Ausburn graced us with beautiful songs of praise. This is always one of our favorite activities.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Humbly Leaning on the Lord.” Wednesday afternoon, we celebrated National Banana Bread Day by enjoying banana nut bread and chocolate milk while having our monthly resident council meeting.
Thursday, we began our day with a game of guess the puzzle. Residents had to put their minds together and conquer each puzzle. Later that day, everyone became a dollar richer after a few games of dollar bingo.
Friday we spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, we had a music and memory session. This brought about many smiles and memories.
Saturday morning, black history busy packets were handed out to residents. The packets included facts, word search, word scrambles, a list of African American inventions, and coloring pages.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. Visitations are taking place. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day
“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.”
-Alice Walker
“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.”
-Fredrick Douglass