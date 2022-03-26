Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. We hope everyone is adjusting to the time change. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Our Healing Benefits Others.” Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the hallways delivering sweet treats and smiles.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we gathered in the sunroom and enjoyed watching the game show Let’s Make A Deal. It was fun pretending to be on the show. There were many smiles and so much laughter.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Pray and Give Thanks.” This message was a much needed reminder to be thankful from day to day for the small things as well. Wednesday afternoon, Stephanie from Homecare Hospice stopped by with Plinko. This game made us feel like we were contestants on The Price is Right.
Thursday, we began our day with celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. We made sure everyone had green to wear by handing out necklaces. Being pinched is not much fun. We played trivia, St. Paddy style, afterwards. Later that day, we had Shamrock shakes. This sweet refreshing treats was a great way to wind down.
Friday we spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face.
Saturday morning, we spent the morning playing quarter tic tac toe with Sarah. We love when we play and win money. Some residents made a stop at the vending machines on the way back to their rooms.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar.
We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week.
Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
