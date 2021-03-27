Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are so excited for spring to begin. As we approach the last week of March, our excitement is getting harder and harder to contain as we witness warm weather and prepare our spring activities.
Monday we tried a new game called pick a stick that allowed us to socialize and learn more interesting things about one another and we ended the day with an ice cream social. Ice cream is always a big winner here at Sunshine. Tuesday we began the morning by getting our blood pumping with hallway exercise and music. Later that afternoon, we enjoyed a movie and popcorn and coke. Wednesdays are becoming the resident’s favorite because we have morning devotionals and prayer. Later in the afternoon, we settled down by listening to Mrs. Janet grace us with song and praise. Thursday morning we pampered the ladies with manicures and music in the hallways. The men always love to come out and join us and enjoy the music. Thursday afternoon everyone sat at their door and enjoyed Mr. Hester play the piano. Friday was National Let’s Laugh Day, so we gathered around and went through our box of knock-knock jokes and riddles. The residents enjoyed those so much. Laughter is always the best medicine. Friday afternoon we incorporated a little music therapy. We sat around in the hallways and asked residents for music requests. They all took a turn to give a song that they wanted to hear. Music always puts everyone in a better mood. Saturday, Spring packets were given to residents. The packets included word search, word scramble, coloring pages, and lots of cool and fun spring facts. Sunday, devotional sheets were passed out to the residents. They really look forward to those every Sunday. We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. With that being said, our indoor visits are taking place. Be sure to call and schedule an appointment to see your loved ones. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote:
“ The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your very best today.”
H. Jackson Brown Jr.