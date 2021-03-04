Hello from our Sunshine Family!
“Springtime is the land awakening. The March winds are the morning yawn.” –Lewis Grizzard
We hope everyone had a terrific week and enjoyed some of the warm weather and beautiful sunshine. We took advantage of the weather and walked around the building as well as sitting outside and soaking up the sun. We are looking forward to many more warm days and getting outside more.
Monday Krissy did the resident council with the residents and it went smoothly! Monday afternoon we did in-room brain teasers and the ice cream truck brought some treats around. Tuesday was National Banana Bread day. We celebrated by eating banana nut bread and drinking coffee, and hot chocolate. Tuesday afternoon we played hangman. Wednesday was our weekly devotional and prayer day. We all look forward to this day each week. Wednesday afternoon, Mrs. Janet blessed us with her singing in the hallway. Thursday we painted Canvases and the pictures are posted on our Facebook page if you would like to see the artists we have. We played dollar bingo in the afternoon hours. Friday was manicure day and Mr. Hester played the piano on each end of our hallways. Saturday a Black History Month packet was passed out and Sunday a devotional was passed out.
Happy March Birthday to Mr. John McKinney (16) and Mr. Randall Holcomb (28).
Congratulations to our Resident of the month for March to Mr. Jerry Britt!
Today’s Quote:
“May God Bless You… With sunshine to warm you when the world seems cold. With smiles to cheer you when the road seems long. With bright stars in the sky when the way seems dark.