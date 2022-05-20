Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone had a blessed week. This has been a very exciting and busy week, as we celebrated National Nursing Home Week. Each day was filled with fun activities for staff and residents as well as a tasty treat. Let us tell you a little about our week as we Danced Through the Decades.
Monday was 50’s & 60’s day. We began our morning with a “Do The Twist” dance-off between staff. Residents sat in their doorways and watched the competition begin. It was such fun watching everyone parade the hallways. Next, we had devotion and prayer. The topic was, “God Lives In You.” Monday afternoon, We gathered in the diner for root beer floats and a game of Name That 50s & 60s tune.
Tuesday was a 70’s(hippie) day. We began the morning with a disco dance competition with staff.m Staff was challenged to do the Disco Duck. Residents were so thrilled to watch as we paraded the halls. Afterward, we had a session of music and exercise 70s style while listening to 70s tunes. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed twinkies and yoohoos while playing a round of 70s trivia. This was a fun activity for residents and staff.
Wednesday was carnival day. We began the day with a team-building exercise with staff. There were teams of four and they had a task to complete. The first team to complete all four tasks was declared winners. This was a great start to the day. Afterward, residents gathered in the sunroom for a competitive game of horseshoes. Ms. Betty Cobb was our top winner for the morning. Later that afternoon, we played fun carnival games with Stephanie from Homecare Hospice. Staff participated in a hoola hoop contest. Also, staff and residents enjoyed nachos, popcorn, pickles, and drinks. We also had a visit from Aloha Snowtreats. The snow cones were the icing on the cake.
Thursday was 80’s & 90’s day. We began our day with a dance-off doing the robot and running man. This competition by far was the best. Residents got a thrill out of watching staff boogie to the 80s music. Following the completion, residents had their own dance party while noodling around to the 80s & 90s tunes. This brought about so many smiles. Later that day, residents enjoyed a western movie matinee. The staff completed another team-building exercise while enjoying pizza.
Friday was sports day. Residents began the day with a hole-in-one game. Residents were challenged to roll balls into cups taped to the opposite end of the table. I looked much easier than it was. Residents and staff got to enjoy grilled hamburgers and hotdogs for lunch. Later that afternoon, Mr. Hester played the piano and residents filled the sunroom. This was the perfect way to unwind from a busy week.
Saturday morning, busy packets were handed out. The packets included coloring pages, word search, word scramble, mazes, and a health article. This is a way to keep our minds active. Later that day, residents spent the afternoon reading their favorite book or watching their favorite tv show/movie.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week. We spent the rest of the day enjoying time with our family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
