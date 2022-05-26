Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone had a blessed week. As we are calming down from the excitement of last week’s events, let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “The Power of Being Positive.” Monday afternoon, we gathered on the patio to enjoy the sunshine while catching up on the latest news.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Jerry Horton came with a devotion. It is always a pleasure when he visits.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “What He Accepts.” This message was a quick self-check. Wednesday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the halls to deliver smiles and a sweet treat.
Thursday, we began our day with a game of snack bingo. Noone left the game empty-handed. This is one of our favorite activities. Later that day, Mrs. Janet blessed us with beautiful songs of praise. She has the voice of an angel.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, the men enjoyed socializing on the patio while catching the morning breeze. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, Mr. Hester played the piano and residents filled the sunroom. We enjoyed singing along with him.
Saturday morning, we enjoyed a game of quarter tic tac toe with Sarah. Everyone left a dollar richer. Later that day, residents spent the afternoon reading their favorite book or watching their favorite tv show/movie.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week. We spent the rest of the day enjoying time with our family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week.
