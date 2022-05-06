Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone had a blessed week. This has been a busy week, but we survived. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Making Wise Choices.” Monday afternoon, we played a game of mini basketball. Our top 3 winners were Ms. Ruby Crosby, Ms. Lyna Branch, and Ms. Joyce Ledbetter. This game became intense in the final round. Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed the afternoon watching westerns, eating popcorn, and drinking our favorite sodas.
Wednesday, we began the day by exercising our brains with a game of trivia. Wednesday afternoon, we celebrated National Tell A Story Day by having storytime with Stephanie from Homecare Hospice.
Thursday, we began our day with devotion brought by Bro. Fudd with Homecare Hospice. We enjoyed this so much. Later that day, we had our monthly resident council meeting, followed by going out to enjoy some sunshine on the patio.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, the men enjoyed socializing in the dining room over coffee and honey buns. We spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, Mr. Hester played the piano and residents filled the sunroom. We were excited to have him back.
Saturday morning, fun packets were handed out. The packets included coloring pages, word search, word scramble, mazes, and a health article. This is a way to keep our minds active. Later that day, residents spent the afternoon reading their favorite book or watching their favorite tv show/movie.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week. We spent the rest of the day enjoying time with our family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day
“The future depends on what you do today.”
-Mahatma Gandhi