Hello from our Sunshine family to your family…
Can you believe that 2020 is almost over? The year has come and gone! I am sure some people are ready for it to be over and other people may want to hold on a little longer. Whether you feel good or bad about the year, it is leaving in a hurry. Christmas will be here in no time. We have had a busy week just as every week is.
Monday morning we listened to Mr. Hester play the piano. We always look forward to having him play for us every week. Monday afternoon we played brain teasers and the ice cream truck came by for some cool treats. Tuesday we played ring toss and the ultimate winner on both ends was Ms. Joyce Ledbetter & Mr. Gregory Stokes. Stephanie from Homecare Hospice provided us with lots of prizes and nice things for us to use for prize bingo. Some people wanted hygiene items and others wanted snack foods. We were just happy that everyone got what they wanted. Wednesday we had a devotional and prayer and a drive-in movie social in the afternoon. Thursday was National Donut Day, therefore we celebrated by providing donuts for the whole facility and coffee to go with it. Thursday afternoon we painted fingernails and ran the ice cream truck. Friday we played noodling around and got everyone’s blood pumping and heart rate up. We enjoy playing this game because it brings about lots of laughter and smiles. Friday afternoon was national Nacho Day so the whole facility received a tray of nachos and cheese to enjoy. Saturday everyone who wanted some received busy packets and crayons and coloring pages to work on. Sunday Salutation winners were Mr. Gregory Stokes and he chose to eat with Ms. Estella Moore.
We have started indoor visitations in the lobby for residents due to the cold weather that is upon us. We are still requiring that everyone who visits must wear a mask including the resident. No children under the age of 12 years old. Only 2 family guests per visit. The visit is for 30-minute time slots. If you would like to schedule a visit you may call or text Presley Palmer at 662-419-9138 Monday through Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM.
Today’s Quote:
“Live for moments you can’t put into words.”
“We didn’t realize we were making memories. We just thought we were having fun.”