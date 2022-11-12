Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We hope that everyone had a blessed week. We are getting back on track after having so much fun with all of our Halloween and Fall festivities. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we had a blast during the costume parade. All the staff and residents that wore costumes walked the halls while parading our costumes. Afterward, we went into the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “God Rewards Our Work.” Monday afternoon, we enjoyed a Halloween movie.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday we played the game Name That Song. This was a fun game. Music was played from the 50s, 60s, and 70s, and residents had to guess the artist and the song. We also played all Elvis songs to see who could guess each song. This was such a fun game and it also made us reminisce.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Forgiveness Is Essential.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed a competitive game of mini basketball.
Thursday morning, we began our day with dollar bingo. After playing several rounds, everyone left a dollar richer. Most of the residents love playing this game because it allows them to buy snacks from the vending machines.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, men enjoyed socializing with one another. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, Mr. Hester played the piano while everyone gathered around and sang.
Saturday morning, Busy packets were handed out to residents. The packets included word search, word scramble, encouraging reads, health articles, and fun facts. This allows residents to keep busy. Later that afternoon, residents who chose to do so, occupied themselves with an activity from the activity cart.
Sunday morning, devotional sheets were handed out to residents. Residents then spent the rest of the day enjoying time with their family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day :
“Keep smiling because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about." –Marilyn Monroe
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.