Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We hope that everyone had a blessed week. We have had a busy and fun week. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Fear Not.” Monday afternoon, we played a fun game of dollar bingo. The game becomes competitive during the last round. Residents have a chance to win an extra dollar.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed making smores on the patio with Homecare Hospice. Good conversation and a sweet treat were the perfect combinations for the afternoon.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Our Responsibility, God’s Responsibility.” Wednesday afternoon, we gathered in the sunroom to put our creative crafty minds to work. We used items to decorate pumpkins to hang on our doors. We also gave our pumpkins names.
Thursday, we began our day with one of our favorite activities, noodling around. This is the perfect way to get some exercise while jamming to oldies. It is so much work to keep the balloons within the circle using pool noodles. This is why we love this activity so much. Later that day, we enjoyed the movie Hocus Pocus and popcorn. We will watch a spooky movie every week until Halloween.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, men enjoyed socializing with one another. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, Mr. Hester played the piano while everyone gathered around and sang.
Saturday morning, residents took the morning to relax and enjoy their favorite book/tv show. Later that afternoon, residents who chose to do so, occupied themselves with an activity from the activity cart.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. Residents then spent the rest of the day enjoying time with their family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day :
“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”
-Mahatma Gandhi
