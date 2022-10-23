Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We hope that everyone had a blessed week. We have had a busy and fun week. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Your Heart Desires.” Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the halls to deliver sweet treats and smiles.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we went bowling at Sunshine Lanes in the sunroom. This is always a fun and exciting activity. Our first-place winner was Ms. Betty Cobb.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Take Care of Your Relationships.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed the afternoon breeze out on the patio with refreshing snacks and drinks.
Thursday morning, we began our day with coffee, donuts, and conversations. This is a great way to catch up with one another and socialize. We had a variety of donuts to choose from. Glazed, strawberry, chocolate, and powdered were the choices. Glazed was the popular choice of the morning. Later that day, sat around and listened to short stories with Amanda. Residents also had a chance to tell their own short stories.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, men enjoyed socializing with one another. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, Mr. Hester played the piano while everyone gathered around and sang.
Saturday morning, busy packets were handed out. The packets included word search, coloring pages, word scramble, encouraging reads, and a health article with tips to build your immune system and stay healthy during the seasonal changes. Later that afternoon, residents who chose to do so, occupied themselves with an activity from the activity cart.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. Residents then spent the rest of the day enjoying time with their family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day :
“The purpose of our lives is to be happy."
- Dalai Lama
