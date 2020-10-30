Hello from our Sunshine family to your family…
We hope everyone is doing well and staying warm! The weather has changed and it is definitely cooler and feeling like fall weather!
Monday, Mr. Hester played the piano in the morning and we enjoyed listening to the songs and even giving requests for songs. Monday afternoon, we painted Fall Canvases and they turned out great! Tuesday we had a morning devotional and we played noodling around in the afternoon. After we worked our bodies and worked up a sweat we were all treated with ice cream from the ice cream truck. Wednesday we watched a movie in the morning time while Kayla and I had an online activities zoom meeting. The afternoon consisted of brain teasers and a conversation game for everyone. Thursday was national color day and we started the day off with a mental exercise and talking about our feelings and emotions. We also ate M&Ms as well. The afternoon we played candy tic-tac-toe and the ice cream truck came by once again. Friday we celebrated our Happy Friyay with strawberry cheesecake parfaits for everyone in the morning. The afternoon consisted of Mr. Hester playing the piano and everyone sitting around singing. Saturday Krissy came and played dollar bingo with everyone wanting to play. Sunday was our Sunday devotional and Sunday Salutation dinner. The winners of the dinner were Ms. Carolyn Brown and she chose Ms. Estella Moore to eat with her.
We just want to remind you that we are doing outside visitations with the residents. We are still requiring that everyone who visits must wear a mask including the resident. No children under the age of 12 years old. Only 2 family guests per visit. The visit is for 30-minute time slots. If you would like to schedule a visit you may call or text Presley Palmer at 662-419-9138 Monday through Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM.
Krissy Gadd & Kayla Williams signing out until next week!