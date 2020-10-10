Hello from our Sunshine family to your family…
We hope you are having a fantastic week and staying warm during the cool mornings. Fall is upon us and we are looking forward to all the leaves on the trees to change colors and fall to the ground. As Albert Camus said: “Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.”
Monday we played ring toss, had a resident council, and the ice cream truck brought treats for everyone.
Tuesday was International Coffee Day… therefore you know what we had to do. J Activities provided donuts for the facility and the dietary staff members provided coffee. Tuesday afternoon we exercised our minds with brain teasers.
Wednesday we read a devotional prayed and played an encouragement game with each the residents.
Thursday our very own piano man, Mr. Hester, played the piano for the building and everyone took turns giving song requests to be played. Thursday afternoon we ran the ice cream truck again and brought different kinds of ice cream selections.
Friday was manicure day and Kayla painted each person who wanted their nails painted the color that they chose.
Saturday the residents had the opportunity to write all the things their hands have done in their lifetime. Be looking for the updated craft that we are going to be doing with that.
Sunday was our devotional and our Sunday Salutation dinner. The winner of this week was Mr. Randall Holcomb and he chose Mr. Gregory Stokes to eat dinner with him.
Happy October birthdays to Ms. Mary Lindsey (4), Mr. Joe Montgomery (12), Ms. Frances Adair (17), and Ms. Carolyn Brown (21). We hope it is a special day just for you!
Today’s Quote: “If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes, only then would you realize how special you are to me.” –Author Unknown