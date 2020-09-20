Hello from our Sunshine family to your family…
“By all these lovely tokens September days are here, with summer’s best of weather and autumn’s best of cheer.”
We are looking forward to September and see what all it holds for us to get in to.
We are going to take you back to our week and let you know what fun things we did together.
Monday we played candy tic-tac-toe and Mr. Hester played the piano for us! Tuesday we played marble hunt in the morning and we enjoyed a refreshing snack in the afternoon. Tuesday just so happened to be National Ants on a log day, therefore we made our own ants on a log.
Wednesday we worked our brains with brain teaser questions. The afternoon was filled with relaxing music and painting door hangers for our rooms. The ice cream truck made its rounds throughout the building. If you would like to take a look at the truck you can go onto our Facebook page and see all the videos!
Thursday morning we painted fingernails and the afternoon we all drove on down to the Sunshine Drive-Inn for a movie and popcorn. Friday, Kayla and I, went down the hallways with upbeat music playing while dancing and passing out donuts and coffee. This was just the start of our happy Friday rituals. Friday after lunch, we played a fun game of ring toss and the ice cream truck came by after that again to deliver milkshakes and smiles.
Saturday, I played dollar bingo and we also took turns encouraging each other since it was National encouragement day.
Sunday was our weekly devotional was passed out. Also Sunday Salutation dinner this week went to Ms. Barbara Lazzaro and she chose Ms. Estella Moore as her friend to eat with!
Overall it was a busy week and we are looking forward to another great week!
Today’s Quote:
“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” –Albert Einstein