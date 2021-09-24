We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. With the season beginning to change, so will our activities. We look forward to being able to do more exciting things. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “God’s Way Is Not Too Hard.” Monday afternoon, we enjoyed a cold and refreshing ice cream treat. Tuesday, we began the morning with doorway exercising and stretching. This got our blood pumping and woke up our muscles and joints. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed a fun and challenging game of brainteasers. The category was fall season, and it was a lot harder than we thought. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Stop Trying and Start Trusting.” This was a reminder that we all needed. Wednesday afternoon, the weather was so nice, we decided to get out on the patio and enjoy the breeze. Thursday, we began the day with much need music, stretches, and exercises. It was fun and exciting, plus it gave us the boost we needed to continue with the day. Thursday afternoon, we enjoyed a fun game of dollar bingo. Everyone left one dollar richer. Friday was manicure day. The ladies always enjoy getting pampered. We gathered in the sunroom and enjoyed watching the Price Is Right and catching up on the latest gossip. Saturday morning, we enjoyed a fun game of quarter tic tac toe. We are always excited when Kayla comes to spend the morning with us. Sunday, devotional sheets were handed out. Residents look forward to them to begin their day.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Be sure to call us with any questions regarding visitations guidelines. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote of the Day
“Infuse your life with action. Don’t wait for it to happen. Make it happen!.”