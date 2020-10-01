Hello from our Sunshine family to your family…
We had an awesome week last week bringing in fall and keeping our bodies and minds moving.
Monday we listened to Mr. Hester play the piano and he took requests on songs to play and sing.
The afternoon was full of laughs and fun while Kayla asked brainteaser questions to make you think.
Tuesday was the first day of fall, therefore, we made fall crafts with tissue paper and glue and fall sequins. Tuesday afternoon was national ice cream cone day. The ice cream truck passed out ice cream cones for the facility to enjoy.
Wednesday we read a devotional, prayed and played an encouragement social. Each resident had the opportunity to tell their peers something good about them. The joy it brings to say one positive thing is incredible!
The afternoon we took a ride over to the Sunshine Drive-In for a movie and popcorn!
Thursday we got our bodies moving and our heart rates up by playing noodling around. Whether it makes you smile or allows you to take your frustration out, hitting a balloon with a pool noodle is fun. The ice cream truck came around in the afternoon for round two of our sweet treats for the week.
Friday Kayla painted fingernails for all the ladies in the building while the men enjoyed their free time to do word searches, watch television, nap, and find busy things to do in their rooms.
Saturday the residents played snack bingo!
Sunday was our devotional and our Sunday Salutation dinner. The winner of this week was Ms. Estella Moore and she chose Ms. Carolyn Brown to eat dinner with her.
Happy October birthdays to Ms. Frances Adair (17) and Ms. Carolyn Brown (21).
“They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for.” –Tom Badett