Hello from our Sunshine family to your family…
We have taken lots of time this week to reflect on our past and share many memories and things that have made us smile throughout our lifetime.
Monday we had a resident council in the morning and the afternoon, we had a tic-tac-toe tournament. Our winners of the games were Ms. Libby Barrett and Mr. Gregory Stokes. They worked hard and had to fight for the winner position but they accomplished it. Tuesday morning we had devotion and brain teasers but turned it around and made our own game out of it. We took turns encouraging each other and finding one positive thing we thought about ourselves and each other. Smiles were formed and the joy was real. Also Tuesday we listened to Mr. Hester play the piano while many residents sang along with the music. During the afternoon the ice cream truck went around and passed out treats. Wednesday we played noodling around in the morning and watched a movie at the Sunshine Drive-In during the afternoon time. Thursday was when we shelled peas and sat in a circle and reminisced and shared stories about our childhood and growing up. Ms. King brought up that her neighbors used to make pea sausage with the leftover peas and she stated “they enjoyed eating it, although it tasted just like onions and not sausage or peas.” Thursday afternoon we painted fingernails. Friday was College Colors Day and we celebrated by wearing our favorite sports team shirts or colors, painting hands, and faces, and waving our pompoms. Friday afternoon the ice cream truck visited once again. Saturday we received a packet talking about all the national days that were celebrated on Sunday, September 5. Sunday was our devotional Sunday and our first Sunday Salutation dinner. The Sunday Salutation Dinner consists of one winner being chosen for a meal of their choice in the sunroom with one friend. The first winner was Mr. Scott Morris and the friend he chose to eat with him was Mr. Buddy Hester. We hope they had a wonderful mealtime!
Today’s Quote:
“Be a good person but don’t waste time proving it.” –Author Unknown