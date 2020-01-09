Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We have enjoyed Christmas and New Years and now it is time to move onto warmer weather and sitting outside on the patio! I would like to personally thank each and every person who helped make Christmas magical and make our New Year one to remember. Thank you for volunteering, bringing items, donating items, or just being there when we needed the extra hands. You are greatly appreciated whether you realize it or not.
A recap of our past week includes many different interesting things. Monday we played bingo and Pictionary then held our monthly resident’s council, which went really well. Tuesday we had our point sale, played tic-tac-toe, and made noisemakers for new years. Wednesday watched Home Alone in the lobby and Mrs. Sue Harrison came by and played the piano for us in the lobby. Thursday we made a winter snow painting with paint. We also played bingo and then listened to Canaan Apostolic Church play and sing. Friday was manicure day and the afternoon consisted of our New Year’s Party! Check out our Facebook page for all the excitement and fun that we had. Saturday Mrs. Cathy Swanson and Highway 15 Church of Christ hosted our January birthdays. Sunday we enjoyed having Sunday school with Bro. Westmoreland and everyone who helped me as well. Thank you Usher Valley Male Choir for showing up as well. We appreciated everything that you all do for us!
Happy January Birthday to Obern Finley (4), Frances Grant (4), Wanda Hughes (7), Nancy Aubert (13), Barbara Murphy (15), and Robert Holley (23)! Happy Birthday from Sunshine!
Today’s Quote:
“Research has shown, that people who are positive thinkers tend to have fewer colds and live longer and enjoy being in a state of good health.”
Higar 301