We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. We are excited that winter is winding down, and look forward to spring. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Our Responsibility, God’s Responsibility.” Monday afternoon, we had a great time playing many rounds of snack bingo. Everyone left happy with a treat.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we put our crafty minds to work and made rainbows using beads and cotton balls. There were so many beautiful designs and color schemes.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “The Best Way to Begin in Prayer.” Wednesday afternoon, we played a competitive game of mini basketball.
Thursday, we began our day with a mind-boggling game of trivia. Although we are always up for a challenge, it is sometimes easy to get us with tricky questions. This helps to keep our minds young and thriving. Later that day, we celebrated National Popcorn Lovers Day by enjoying the movie Old Yeller and having popcorn and coke.
Friday we spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, we enjoyed listening to some oldies. This music always makes us reminisce.
Saturday morning, fun packets were handed out. The packets included word search, word scrambles, mazes, and coloring pages.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. Visitations are taking place. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week.
Today’s Quotes of the Day
“Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. If things don’t work out, just take another shot.” -Ziad K. Abdelnour