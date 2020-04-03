Well Hello from Sunshine…
Quarantine week 3 but I can assure you that we are making the best of it. Everyone is ready to get out but who isn’t? Activities are still going on 7 days a week and we are getting outside when the weather is favorable. You can always call and check on your sweet family member if you need to and if you need to talk to them or face time and see them, we can arrange that as well. We ask that you do not come up to the facility to walk around the building to your resident’s room please. We do not want you falling or getting hurt or something happening while you are here, it is just safer that way. We hope you all understand why we are taking the precautions that we are taking. We can promise you that we are doing our best and taking care of each and every person in the building. Now enough about this, let me tell you about our week last week.
Monday we played snack bingo in the hallway of each resident’s room. We still get the opportunity to talk to our friends and play bingo, this is a great pleasure to us. Monday afternoon we enjoyed Mr. White’s grandchildren bringing us card to read and enjoy. Tuesday we enjoyed donuts and coffee for the whole facility provided by the activities department. Tuesday afternoon we played candy tic-tac-toe. Wednesday we had morning devotion, prayer, and exercise for anyone wanting to participate. Wednesday afternoon we sat in the hallway doors and reminisced about the past and shared our own personal family stories. Thursday we played trivia questions and quizzes and brain teaser questions. Thursday afternoon we went outside and sat on the patio. Friday was fingernail day. I painted every person’s nails who wanted their nails done on Friday morning and the afternoon we went outside again since it was so beautiful outside. We also enjoyed eating popsicles while sitting outside Friday afternoon. Saturday morning we played dollar bingo in our doorways and the afternoon consisted of some residents wanting to go outside and sit in the sunshine. Sunday each resident received a printed out devotion to read and enjoy.
Happy Birthday in April to Ms. Ruth Phillips (5), Ms. Sarah Jordan (8), Mr. Bobby Taylor (20), and Ms. Mary Tackett (29). We hope it is the best one yet!
We are doing our best to sanitize and take all the recommended precautions to keep your sweet loved ones safe. We ask that you work with us and trust us right now during this hard time. We understand this is hard on you and your loved ones but if you need to talk to them or see them, you can call me here at Sunshine. I will do my best to let you face time or talk to your loved one on the phone while we are in this waiting period. You can contact me at 489-1189 and my extension is 247. If I am not in my office leave me a message and I will get back with you as soon as possible.
Today’s Quote:
“Everyone gets blue from time to time, but luck is at hand, because there are hundreds of small things that can bring us cheer and add a little sunshine to every day.”
Julia Laflin