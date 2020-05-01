Well Hello from Sunshine...
We have been making the best of this Quarantine and finding things that makes us happy and makes us smile. We cannot wait to see all of our family and friends when the lockdown is over but right now we need you to be patient with us while we’re waiting this thing out.
Monday we play dollar bingo throughout the building. Tuesday we took silly hat and Silly faces pictures that we shared on our Facebook page. Tuesday afternoon we sat on the patio and enjoy the sunshine while eating ice cream floats. Wednesday we played quarter TicTacToe and the afternoon consisted of some women and men going in the beauty shop and getting their hair fixed or cut by an employee here in the building. Thursday we painted rocks for Earth Day. Thursday afternoon Mrs. Janet and Mr. Hester played the guitar and keyboard and everyone sang along in the building. Music just seems to lighten the mood for anyone needing some encouragement in their life. Also Thursday afternoon, we planted some ferns and other flowers as well as tomato plants to make the patio appear more inviting. If you would like to see the pictures, they are on our Facebook page.
Friday was finger nail Friday in the afternoon was spent on the patio waving at cars and trying to get everyone to honk their horns. If you say you’re sitting outside on the patio come by and honk your horn at us. We enjoy counting to see how many people will blow with us. Whether you are a big truck, car, truck, or any other type of vehicle we want you to participate. :-) Saturday we played snack bingo and lots of people won some delicious treats. Sunday a devotional sheet was passed out to everyone who wanted one.
Today’s quote:
“ Sometimes you will never know the VALUE of a moment, until it becomes a memory.” -Dr. Seuss
Krissy Gadd signing out until next week!