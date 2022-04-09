Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We are also excited to welcome a new season and month. Time is swiftly passing by. We are also excited to be able to add more of our spring activities back to the calendar. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Change Your Thoughts, Change Your Life.” Monday afternoon, the competition was stiff as we played a game of quarter tic tac toe. Residents won a quarter for each win and then it went up to fifty cents. The game became intense.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we gathered for our monthly resident council meeting. This allows residents to express any concerns/issues they may have and gives them a chance to address any changes, news/or updates within the facility. We also discuss residents’ rights and quality of life.
Wednesday, we began the day with a fun game of guess the song. This was such a fun activity and allowed residents to reminisce also. Much laughter and dancing were going on in the room. Wednesday afternoon, while awaiting the arrival of the storms, residents gathered in the hallways to listen to music and socialize while staying safe.
Thursday, we began our day with brother Fudd from Homecare Hospice and Brother Michael Baker. The devotion and songs of praise set the mood for the rest of the day. We enjoyed them and look forward to their visit next month. Later that day, we played a game of snack bingo. This gives everyone a chance to win a sweet treat.
Friday morning, we spent some much-needed time with the male residents. We gathered and chatted over coffee and coffee cake. This was a hit and we look forward to it again next week. Later that morning, we spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face.
Saturday morning, we spent the morning over coffee and donuts with Kayla, while listening to some of our favorite artists. This was a great way to kick off our weekend.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you.
Today’s Quotes of the Day
“What you do today can improve all of your tomorrows.”
-Ralph Marston