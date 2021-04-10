Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope to find everyone in a great mood. We are welcoming the sunshine going into this week after facing blackberry winter last week. We are still very much excited as our family members can come in a visit with us. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning by playing candy tic tac toe in the hallways. That afternoon, we ended the day with an ice cream social.
Tuesday we began the morning by getting our blood pumping with hallway exercise and music. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed sitting around catching up on the latest news while beading bracelets and necklaces.
Wednesday morning, we had hallway devotionals and prayer. Later in the afternoon, Mr. Hester graced us with beautiful tunes on the piano.
Thursday morning we began our day with donuts and coffee. This brought about many smiles. Thursday afternoon, we worked on Easter crosses and were so pleased with the results.
Friday was manicure day. The ladies love to be pampered. Friday afternoon, we enjoyed ice cream and read sweet letters from the children in the community. These letters plucked at our heartstrings.
Saturday, Easter packets were given to residents. The packets included coloring pages, word search, and word scramble. The residents were also given treat bags with an Easter message from the staff attached to them.
Sunday, devotional sheets were passed out to the residents. Also, the residents received pamphlets that included the Easter story and fun activities to keep them busy. We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Indoor visits are taking place. Be sure to call and schedule an appointment to see your loved ones or if you have any questions regarding visitations. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote:
“Wherever you go, no matter the weather, always bring your own sunshine.” –Anthony J. D’Angelo