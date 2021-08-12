We are excited to start a new week. We have had another fun and busy week. . We hope everyone’s week has been as blessed as ours. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Good Things Will Happen.” Monday afternoon, we had fun painting trees with cotton balls and q-tips. The paintings turned out beautiful. Tuesday, we began the morning by exercising. This got our blood pumping and woke up our muscles and joints. Tuesday afternoon, we cooled off by enjoying delicious snow cones. Green apple was the popular flavor of the day. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “There’s Power In Forgiveness.” This message was so powerful, we sat around and discussed the devotion for almost an hour. Thursday, we began the day noodling around. As previously mentioned, this is one of our favorite activities. It is a lot of fun and also a good way to exercise. Thursday afternoon, we enjoyed a movie with popcorn and lemonade. Little Rascals was the movie of choice, and we laughed until we couldn’t anymore. Friday was manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom Friday to get pampered and enjoyed socializing with one another while watching The Price Is Right. Friday afternoon, Mr. Buddy Hester entertained everyone while playing the piano. This activity drew a big crowd and we sang until we were tired. Saturday morning, fun packets were handed out. The packets included fast food and back-to-school word search and crossword puzzles and coloring pages. Sunday, residents enjoyed Sunday School with Mr. Westmoreland.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Indoor visitations are taking place. Be sure to call us with any questions regarding visitations guidelines. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!