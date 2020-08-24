Greetings from our Sunshine family…
I don’t know about you but this cooler weather is giving me fall vibes. The year is almost over and I feel like it went by in a blink of an eye. Before we know it, we will be singing “We wish you a Merry Christmas.”
Just as every week, I am going to share all the exciting things that happened last week here at Sunshine.
Monday we did our devotion and exercise in the morning and the afternoon consisted of a tic-tac-toe tournament with Ms. Brown and Ms. Ruth Phillips being our winners. Monday was also national lazy day therefore what better way to celebrate, than by wearing our pajamas? Several residents and staff members dressed for the occasion. Tuesday we played basket basketball and snack bingo. Wednesday we played one of our favorite games called noodling around. This game gets your body and mind moving. Also Wednesday afternoon, the snow cone truck visited the facility and brought us a refreshing treat. Thursday we played brain teasers and the afternoon we went to the Sunshine Drive-In for a movie and popcorn. Friday morning Kayla and I played loud upbeat music on our speaker and danced down the hallway while passing out donuts and coffee. Seeing everyone smile and even join in dancing lightened the mood and set the tone to be a GREAT DAY! How you wake up and perceive the day is how your day will be. Put a smile on your face and tell yourself it’s going to be a great day every day. Saturday we played dollar bingo. Sunday was our weekly devotional. The title this past week was “The “I AM” Statements of Jesus.” Exodus 3:14
Today’s Quote:
“Today will never come again. Be a Blessing. Be a Friend. Encourage someone. Take time to Care. Let your words heal, and not wound.”