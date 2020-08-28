Greetings from our Sunshine family…
A thought for you to think on today…
“Human greatness does not lie in wealth or power, but in character and goodness. People are just people, and all people have faults and shortcomings, but all of us are born with a basic goodness.” –Anne Frank
We have started our weeks out a little differently to get everyone’s blood pumping and put a smile on our resident’s faces.
Monday we played one of our favorite games called Noodling around. Each resident gets a pool noodles and hits balloons in a circle. The joy and laughter from this game is enough to make everyone smile.
Monday afternoon, Mr. Hester played the piano while Mrs. Janet sang. Everyone had a wonderful afternoon getting to enjoy the beautiful music.
Tuesday Kayla and I helped residents color puzzle pieces to hang on our bulletin board. We also played snack bingo in the afternoon.
Wednesday morning we did our devotional and exercising. Wednesday afternoon we went to the Sunshine Drive in. We sat in the hallway socially distanced and watched a movie on the projector screen while eating popcorn and sodas.
Thursday we played brain teaser questions and candy tic-tac-toe. Friday was manicure Friday as well as visiting and doing in-room activities with everyone.
Saturday a Self-worth packet was passed out and Sunday was our devotional Sunday. The title this past week was “Weary or Cheery?” Matthew 28:19-20; Proverbs 12:25
Today’s Quote:
“If you can’t figure out your purpose, figure out your passion. For passion will lead you right into your purpose.” –Bishop T. D. Jakes